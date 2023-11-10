Mountain bike, the pink avalanche of Naturosa is back

The pink avalanche of Naturosa Bike & Co. Ragusa gets back to being talked about.

In particular, last Sunday, in Palermo, on the occasion of the first round of the Sicilian cyclocross Cupthe cyclists of the Iblea area had the opportunity, once again, to highlight their full potential.

Specifically, regarding the Female students categorydouble with the first place of Alessia Micieli and the second by Erika Boscarino in the context of a race with practically no history.

Instead, for the Junior women category, second position for Anastasia Micieli who fought until the last pedal stroke to try to conquer the top step of the podium.

Excellent results also with regards to categoria Junior with second place achieved by Giovanni Distefano and the third prerogative of Flavio Schembari.

“Our boys – states president Giuseppe Nascondiglio – have made us understand that they are ready to face the season in the best way. I must congratulate all of them and the technical staff who follow them with great attention as, among other things, these results testify. Now, on Sunday, we will be busy in Corato, in the Bari area, for the third round of the Mediterranean cross, an event of national caliber in which there is the possibility of highlighting the best youth talents on two wheels. And we hope that among these there are also our kids.”

