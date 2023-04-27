Mountain boots | Better leather or synthetic fabric?

One of the main doubts for hikers who want to buy mountain boots is that between leather or synthetic fabric for the upper. Those who come from the “old school” and started walking in the mountains before the end of the seventies are very often still fond of leather, while those who approached trekking and hiking from the eighties onwards are very likely to have started with boots with upper in synthetic fabric.

Today the two types of material coexist both in the manufacturers’ catalogs, so much so that many brands offer the same model in both leather and synthetic, and obviously on mountain trails. AND sometimes leather and technical fabric coexist even in the same shoegiven that many leather hiking boots have inserts of synthetic fabric (typically the tongue and sometimes around the ankle) and so many of those in fabric technical have leather inserts (typically on the toe, on the sides and where a bit of structure and protection is needed).

Mountain boots: leather or synthetic fabric?

But then, in mountain boots, what can be the differences, and the pros and cons, between leather and synthetic fabric? Let’s try to understand it by answering these 9 questions.

1. Is the skin softer?

Depends. There is this cognitive bias in many why skin is something naturally soft. But a new leather boot, with the leather freshly tanned and tooled and assembled, will likely be soft to the touch but not pliable. AND when walking it is the flexibility that counts, so much so that a little running-in is always recommended for leather boots before tackling the demanding paths. With use, leather boots become “soft”, i.e. flexible, based on the shape of the foot and the individual type of step, becoming equivalent to those in synthetic fabric. The boots in fabric technical instead they will probably appear less soft to the touch but certainly more flexible from the start.

2. Do leather boots last longer?

Not necessarily. It is very probable that those in synthetic fabric may be more subject to tearing than the fabric (see question 6) but it is also true that leather boots last longer if and only if you remember to take care of them regularly. That is, by cleaning them well after each excursion or almost, and greasing them (or better by applying the appropriate wax) with systematic regularity. Leather, even tanned and processed, still remains a natural material, which if not properly cleaned and not greased it can dry out, crack or cut. If you clean and “grease” them regularly, leather boots are virtually eternal, at least as far as the upper is concerned. Trekking boots in synthetic fabric do not need this maintenance so bordering on the obsessive.

3. Are those in synthetic fabric lighter?

Yes, definitely yes, and it’s a matter of technology. The skin, no matter how thin you want it, has some intrinsic specific gravity characteristics that are unchangeable. In addition to the fact that you can’t thin out much in a boot. The synthetic technical fabric, on the other hand, has made great strides since its introduction in technical footwear, and continues to do so also in terms of lightness. Just go to any brand’s website and compare the weight of the models available in both leather and technical fabric: these latter are always lighter, even much lighter.

4. Are leather ones more waterproof?

No. And we need to agree on what is meant by raincoats. Between a leather shoe and one in mesh synthetic, under a light drizzle the leather one will always be more waterproof, which as a material has its own natural ability to repel water, especially if recently greased with wax. But when we start talking about impermeability based on water columns (it is the unit of measurement for the impermeability of materials) it is important neither material is absolutely waterproof. So much so that the breathable waterproof membranes (the most famous is Gore-Tex, but you can also find Polartec, Outdry, Defender, Toray and other proprietary ones) are found in both leather and technical fabric models. And when it’s really raining, crossing rivers or walking in the snow, it’s only the waterproof membranes that ensure true waterproofing.

5. Are those in technical fabric more breathable?

Yes. Anyone mesh it will always be more breathable than any leather, which it is somewhat but not on an equal footing. And it will also be with the same added waterproof membrane. Then it clearly depends on what you want and what you have to do with your boots: a summer walk at modest altitudes requires breathability, a glacier ascent at high altitudes, even in summer, doesn’t need it so much, given the decidedly lower temperatures.

6. Are those in synthetic fabric more “delicate”?

Yes. And back to question 1. That is, it is more difficult to tear apart a leather boot than one in synthetic technical fabric, that’s for sure. Then in reality it will be very difficult if not unlikely for this to happen, but let’s say you trip over a barbed wire, the technical fabric will most likely break more easily than the leather upper of a boot.

7. Do those in synthetic fabric dry faster?

Yes, undoubtedly yes. Let’s take the case of walking in the snow, or along a path wet from hours or days of rain: the leather will tend to get moist on the surface more than the synthetic fabric, and since this is also water repellent it will tend to dry even faster. And as a result of this the leather boots will weigh down even proportionately more.

8. Which are more comfortable?

The ones best suited to the shape of your foot, whether leather or synthetic. This is the golden rule to always follow when buying mountain boots: they must fit your foot well. Point.

9. Which ones cost more?

Absolutely it is difficult if not impossible to say, because the price of a mountain boot also includes other components, first and foremost the sole. But always looking at the catalogs of the manufacturer brands, of the same model in the double leather or synthetic fabric version, it is always the leather one that costs more. Because it is the material that costs the most. This is beyond doubt.

Advertising