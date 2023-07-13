Not only apples, in Val Venosta, July (and August) is the period of high mountain cherries, the so-called Val Venosta cherries. In these months they ripen thanks to the microclimate particular and are ready for tasting. They are juicy, compact and with a bright, inviting colour. They are a unique specialty.

High mountain cherries in Val Venosta, where to find them and how to eat them

Few landscapes arouse a comparable fascination. Val Venosta with its luxuriant nature, the rows of apple trees who cross it and the sun to warm them is a true corner of paradise. From mid-July to August, the Valley, famous for its juicy apples, welcomes new dark red shades tending towards purplish-black.

Val Venosta cherries are finally here ripe and ready to amaze eyes and palate. Favored by an ideal microclimate, with 300 days of sunshine and a strong temperature difference between day and night, the precious fruits are even more inviting: compact, juicy and brilliant according to nature.

How are the cherries of Val Venosta

What makes Val Venosta cherries unique? Symbol of summer, the cherries of Val Venosta have an enchanting rounded or heart-shaped silhouette and keep a sweet aroma, unique in its kind. Indeed, cradled by a light breeze and embraced by the warm rays of the sun, the pretty fruits ripen slowly and have plenty of time to develop an incredible sweetness accompanied by a pleasant hint of acidity. And then they are rich in vitamins and minerals, therefore good, beautiful and also healthy! The valley habitat is the perfect place for cherries may they grow in all their splendor and ripen delicious shades of flavourthe. The cultivation altitude, between 800 and 1300 meters above sea level, helps to give the cherries an even more intense flavor and incomparable crunchiness.

Among the main varieties of Val Venosta cherries stand out the Reginawith an above-average caliber and dark red-brown color and the Kordia with the appearance of a small red heart.

How to eat Val Venosta cherries

Excellent to be savored on their own, these high mountain delicacies are also perfect for making delicious recipes. For example? Coconut panna cotta with spiced cherries, a delicious dessert that combines the exotic taste of coconut and the delicate notes of vanilla with the sweetness of cherries from the Valley, spiced with cloves, cinnamon and rum-tinged. A simply irresistible spoon dessert, good for every occasion.

