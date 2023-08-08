MOUNTAIN MARATHON 45K | Sportdimontagna.com

The 19th edition of Fjällmaraton, one of the longest-standing races in the Scandinavian peninsula, concludes with a grand finale after a week of multiple distances and over 2000 runners navigating the trails of the legendary mountain village of Åre.

The 45k race, the flagship event among the seven distances comprising the festival, took place today on a course that had it all: from fast and runnable sections to muddy, technical, rocky trails, creating the perfect stage for a fierce competition among the high-caliber runners in attendance.

With some last-minute additions to the field, the fifth stop of the Spartan Trail World Championship was all set for a great spectacle. From the start, the pace was blistering, and with an ideal weather for such a significant competition, Oscar Claesson took the lead, building a gap of over five minutes against his immediate competitors halfway through the race. Behind him, the American based in Sweden, Noah Brautigam (winner of the 2022 race), chased along with Finnish runner Mårten Boström, Hector Haines, and Antonio Martínez Perez.

Claesson’s pace was unbeatable, securing victory the TRAIL 1000 points for STWC’s final leaderboard, finishing in 3:35:42. Spaniard Antonio Martinez Perez of Team Scarpa, recovered and paced himself to finish second in 3:42:38. Finally, Noah Brautigam claimed the third spot of the podium in 3:45:40.

WOMEN RACE:

Among the women, with some last-minute entrants as well, the race unfolded in a similar manner. The impressive and steady pace set by Johanna Gelfgren proved superior, dominating the race and securing victory in a field that included internationally renowned athletes. Gelfgren, an athlete of Team Hoka, showcased her local prowess, winning by a substantial margin in 4:20:44.

The battle for the second podium spot was intense, involving British runner Eleanor Davis (The North Face) and Swedish athlete Johanna Åström (Arcteryx), with Davis ultimately securing second place in 4:31:39 and Åström in 4:33:27. According to Davis after crossing the finish line, “We fought until the end with Johanna.

