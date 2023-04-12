Four films are on the program for the Summer Montagne en scène edition, the festival that has been selecting the best mountain films in the world for more than 10 years. At the top of the bill, the film “What counts” retracing the journey of Anne-Lise Rousset in her conquest of the legendary GR20 record, the route crossing Corsica. Record that it has also beaten and even exploded last June.
In another discipline, the film “Edge of Reason” and Benjamin Védrines in Pakistan, during his ascent of Broad Peak (8,051 m). Climb that he completed in record time, too. The culmination of several years of preparation.
Also on the program, “Lumbdo Kolola”, with Jean-Yves Fredriksen and Nicolas Alliot on the theme of paragliding in the Himalayas. In his 2018 excursion, Fredriksen had encountered four children living alone in the middle of the Nepalese jungle. Back in France, he launched a collective outpouring of support for these children and returned to their search 3 years later in the company of Alliot.
“Cap sur El Cap” closes the list of films selected for this year 2023. On the theme of climbing, we follow Seb Berthe, one of the best big wall climbers in the world joining the Dawn Wall in Yosemite (California) without taking the plane. He then set up a project to connect Mexico by boat from Europe with a band of climbers with varying degrees of navigation experience.
Montagne en scène is on tour throughout France from April 13. Two dates are planned at the Grand Rex in Paris: April 13, in preview, and May 11 next.