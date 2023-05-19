Home » Mountain stage further shortened due to bad weather
Mountain stage further shortened due to bad weather

Mountain stage further shortened due to bad weather

The first alpine stage of the Giro d’Italia to Crans Montana in Switzerland was again significantly shortened on Friday due to adverse weather conditions with rain and low temperatures. The originally more than 200 km long section with the previously canceled journey over the large St. Bernhard Pass is only around 80 km long. The more than 2,000 m high Croix de Coeur remains in the program, as does the final ascent to the destination at 1,500 m.

With the sick ex-world champion Mads Pedersen, winner of the sixth section, there was the next task before the start. In the course of the tour, which has been affected by bad weather, more than 40 drivers have already had to give up due to illnesses and injuries, including the co-favorites Remco Evenepoel (coronavirus) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (fall).

