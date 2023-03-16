Mometimes, when Billi Bierling thinks about how everything turned out in her life, she is amazed herself. “For my parents, I was a bit of a hopeless case,” she says. The certificates are poor, the training difficult, the enthusiasm for sports moderate. Today, at the age of 55, Billi Bierling has climbed six eight-thousanders, including the highest mountain in the world, she has gathered more knowledge about the highest mountains than probably anyone else, she has worked in crisis and war zones all over the world, most recently in the Ukraine.

Bernd Steinle Editor in the department “Germany and the World“.

So how did it all come about? “I think I’m someone who just does it,” says Billi Bierling. “I do my best, whether it’s mountaineering or my job, so I’m not afraid to fail or lose face. If my best isn’t enough, so be it.”