If among all the outdoor activities you have decided to start climbing, one of the very first things you will have to understand is mountaineering equipment. Not only the clothing, i.e. trousers, jacket, boots and underwear to face situations at altitude if not at high altitude, but the more technical tools such as ice axes, harnesses, quickdraws, carabiners and everything that allows you to progress on a vertical wall and move from climbing to real mountaineering.

Mountaineering equipment: what you need to start climbing

The first thing you need to understand about mountaineering equipment when you want to start climbing is the expression “nda” that can be read in reports and guides to mountaineering routes. The acronym “nda” in mountain jargon means “normal mountaineering equipment”, i.e. all that is necessary and indispensable for tackling difficulties up to III degree on rock (and on ice of a maximum 55°). It is the basic piece of equipment to always have in your backpack, even “running the risk” of not having to use it but making sure you can get away with it in almost all the situations you will encounter (almost because mountaineering, like many outdoor activities, always has a margin of uncertainty and imponderability).

Mountaineering clothing

Before starting the basic equipment and normal mountaineering equipment, let’s start with the simplest things, i.e. mountaineering clothing.

Boots

The choice of boot depends on the type of terrain and the slopes: for rocky or gravelly terrain, with relatively modest slopes, even lighter and more flexible boots may be fine, for more technical or vertical terrain the sole must be rigid and structured, to “hold” the support in the more technical passages or manage any crampons (in which case it is obviously essential that the boots can be cramponed).

Shell and pants

They are the first layer that protects against any adverse weather conditions. They typically don’t keep you warm but protect you from wind, rain or snow, and are always equipped with a waterproof and breathable membrane. Another aspect to consider in addition to the membrane is the resistance of the fabric to abrasion or the risk of tearing: typically mountaineers prefer 3-layer shells, more rigid and dry, sometimes even less breathable, but certainly more sheltered from the elements and more resistant . Then, if for the upper part of the body you can cover yourself with even 2 layers that keep you warm, for the trousers there is nothing other than tights, so with respect to the weather conditions it is good to consider whether an internal fabric lining is necessary technical that retains heat.

Down filled comforter

Maybe during the progression it is not necessary, but then it becomes indispensable at the first stop. For this reason, a down jacket is always necessary inside a mountaineer’s backpack. We say down jacket but we mean a padded jacket that keeps you warm: today there are models that are very light and compactable in their own pockets, with synthetic padding that is equal to (if not, under certain conditions, even better) than feather. Also in this case technical fabrics resistant to tears and abrasions, as well as the presence of a hood, can make the difference in certain conditions.

First layers

The era of pungent and irritating woolen tights and sweaters is over. Today the first layer, the base layer in contact with the skin, is a super-technical fabric that does not retain humidity and regulates temperature based on the weather conditions and level of activity. Tights, sweaters and even underwear are made of synthetic or synthetic-wool blend fabric which dries quickly and does not increase the feeling of cold.

Gloves, cap, balaclava

It always depends on the weather, but in any case a pair of gloves (a more technical and sensitive pair, for technical maneuvers on the wall, a warmer one for colder climates or snow), a hat or balaclava in case of cold, or possibly a buff would always be to have in the backpack.

Basic equipment for mountaineering

And now let’s see the basic equipment for mountaineering, or rather the more specifically technical equipment of a climber that must never be lacking before an ascent.

Casco

Fundamental because falling rocks is not only possible but probable. Any approved helmet guarantees safety standards, then the lighter they are, the more they cost (or vice versa).

Harness

The classic ones for mountaineering differ from those for climbing for the wider lumbar band and more able to support the greater weight of the equipment. It obviously depends on the type of climbing to choose the traditional one or a lighter and more comfortable one for walking on a rope.

Referrals

They are an indispensable safety tool made up of two carabiners connected to each other by a dyneema webbing. You’ll always need more than you carry, so it’s best to have different lengths.

Backpack

For years now there have been specific mountaineering backpacks, narrower and higher, without external laces or straps that could get stuck, with volumes ranging from 25 liters for a one-day climb to 40 and more for multi-day climbs. In addition to this they are ergonomically designed to allow you to have everything you need quickly at hand.

Carabiners and hooks

There are different shapes and sizes on the market: D-shaped, pear-shaped, asymmetrical, etc. Each shape and size has its own specific use, from self-belaying to abseils and belays. Always better to have one more of each type, because it is very likely to lose them.

Insurers

Or belay devices, they are used to stop the sliding of the rope in all situations where it is necessary, for example when abseiling. Also in this case there are different models and different brands, and it is experience in the end to decide which is the most suitable for your needs and abilities.

Ropes or half ropes

Fundamental for safety and for certain passages such as abseils, they should never be lacking in mountaineering equipment. The longer they are, the more versatile they are, but also bulky and heavy. However, in the case of crossing a glacier and recovering a companion who has fallen into a crevasse, the length can make the difference.

Ice screws

Maybe you wear them without using them, but on certain walls they can be the tool that removes the hindrance. And it’s always better to have them in your backpack.

Ice ax

only one, for mountaineering, or two multi-purpose, depends on the type of wall, the slope and the conditions of the terrain. But to progress and also to stop any slipping (for example on glaciers) they are essential.

Crampons

Even for crampons, like the ice ax, it depends: there are different types for different uses, from progression on snow or glaciers to actual climbing on icy walls. An exhaustive description of the crampons can be read here.

Lanyards

These are also essential in case of recovery, stops and other situations: it is always better to have a choice in your backpack.

PS: mountaineering is not an activity that can be improvised. To learn the only way is to rely on the Alpine Guides and follow specific courses, such as those organized by the CAI.

