Mourinho against the club: ‘They didn’t protect me with referee Taylor, it was sad. Striker? They say you can’t take’

The words of Jose Mourinho they strike like lightning on Roma and in the viewfinder of Special One the company ends. In an interview with Sports Courier the Portuguese coach removes more than a pebble from his shoe and spits out a list of episodes that he didn’t like in recent months, from the lack of support at the end of the final Europa League to the shortcomings of the market: “In Italy I’m no longer comfortable“. Statements which, with the new season not yet started, can lead to two opposite outcomes, even knowing the coach’s habit of using his statements for strategic purposes: to put pressure and stimulate the club’s work or undermine stability of the environment and the locker room.

Mourinho comes back in memory at the end of last season, the defeat against Seville in the Europa League final, when his fury was unleashed against referee Taylor, defined as a “disgrace”, to speak of his growing difficulties in the relationship with the referees. Never been idyllic, actually. “In Italy I felt attacked, they violated my freedom as a man, as a footballer – he said speaking of the disqualification remedied after the insults to the referee Chiffi during a Monza-Rome I’m not comfortable here anymore. Institutionally, they should have treated me differently.” And the same he says about the attack on referee Taylor in the post-game of Budapest: “I went by Rosetti and I said to him ‘referee, is it a penalty or is it not a penalty?’. As referees often do, he didn’t respond. I asked the same question to Webb, he put his hand on my shoulder and said ‘José, yes, it’s a penalty’. He did what I wish Taylor had done. If he had come into the locker room and said ‘I was wrong, we were wrong, I’m sorry’. Not only would she have ended up there but she would have had our respect and our admiration ”.

The problem is that that episode spawned the aggression the following day by Roma supporters at the airport. “I have nothing to do with that episode, it was the reaction of a group of fans – added the coach – To my great surprise, two days later I received a message from a friend of theUefa. ‘My friend, he wrote to me, you are a great footballer but I’ll give you some advice: publicly censure the behavior of Roma fans at the airport, I’m telling you because I’m your friend’. I replied ‘if Uefa or Taylor apologize to the Roma fans, I criticize the behavior at the airport’. Soon after I went to the club and said ‘from today and until the sanction is released, which is already ready, I will be the focus of sad refereeing and sad behavior of the fans at the airport. But I need yours support and strong communication’”.

And instead, and here is the accusation against the club, no kind of support would have arrived from the club: “If you ask me in two years and two months in Rome what made me feel more fragile, I answer that it was not the departure of Mkhitaryan, which I like a lot, and having played for a year and a half with only four central defenders. The thing more sad it was not being supported by society in such a situation.”

Not only the episode in Budapest and the departure of the Armenian, in the list of ‘snubs’ by José Mourinho there is also the failure to buy a striker, on whom in recent hours he has also staged a curtain with the team in a false photo opportunity with the new ‘phantom’ purchase. “Abraham got injured 63, 64 days ago, for me there is a name, there is one, but it is not possible to take it, so I was told.” We talk about Morataeven if he does not confirm: “I tell you it is not Mbappe”. And again: “I find it difficult to say that I am happy, no coach would like the situation. But to say I’m at war with society, with Pintothat’s very wrong.”