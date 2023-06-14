Mourinho and the statements about referee Chiffi: hearing postponed to 22 June

The national federal court has decided to postpone the hearing of José Mourinho for the referral to referee Chiffi following the match against Monza to 22 June. The proposed settlement hypothesis was not considered appropriate

The national federal court has decided to postpone to 22 June next the hearing of José Mourinho for the deferment born from the accusations of the Special One to the referee Chiffi after the match with Monza. The Tfn chaired by Carlo Sica has prepared the postponement “not deeming the proposed settlement hypothesis congruous” and so to “allow the parties to find a new agreement”. The hearing, scheduled for today (Tuesday 13 June) at 10, is therefore postponed to 22.

The Giallorossi coach had been referred for the statements against Chiffi at the end of Monza-Roma on May 3rd. The notice of closure of the investigation had already arrived the day after that match, with the accusation of “detrimental judgments of referee Chiffi and of the referee movement” with violation of articles 4.1 and 23.1 of the sports justice code.

What Mourinho had said about Chiffi

“This result fits the worst referee I’ve had in my career and I’ve had so many poor ones – Mourinho had said, furious at Celik’s red card when time was almost up – I think the referee didn’t have much influence on the result, but it’s hard to play with him: technically awful, humanly not empathetic, he doesn’t build rapport with anyone, he gives a red card to a player who slips because he’s tired at the last minute. He had to give a red, he goes home frustrated because he doesn’t give me a red because I didn’t give him the opportunity. It’s kind of the limit of this team: we don’t have the strength that other clubs have to say ‘we don’t want this referee’. I finished training twenty to thirty minutes from the end because I knew that otherwise he would have sent me off.” Mourinho added: “I confess that I took the field with a microphone: I protected myself”.