Mourinho case, referee Chiffi: ‘No hard feelings, let’s look forward’

On the last day of the meeting of the referees in Cascia he speaks the race director from Trieste, the target of post-Monza-Roma criticism that cost Mourinho a 10-day disqualification (and therefore the stop for the first two days of the championship). Interviewed by our Lorenzo Fontani, the referee explains: “We are all men of football, if a coach says too many words on the pitch about a fact of the game, it can be fine, but if it goes beyond the lines we have to sanction him. It is it is also clear that we too read the newspapers and watch TV. I am the first to go and review the episodes to understand if I made a mistake and why, then if there is any criticism that goes beyond the technical fact, you learn with experience to manage it. We referees don’t hold grudges, we think about the next game and making sure that certain things don’t happen again“

