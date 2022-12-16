The Giallorossi club does not intend to “share” its coach with other subjects. The engagement of the Special One, then, at the moment is out of reach for the Portuguese federation

The ocean wind sometimes carries with it dreams that are different from those on land. So in Portugal, between suggestion and disenchantment, many fans – disappointed by the World Cup – hope that a winner par excellence like José Mourinho can lead them. Let’s be clear, the journalists following the national team have the clear perception that it will never happen, but since Jorge Mendes – agent of the Special One – is so powerful and introduced in all football circles that he can also give advice to the local federation, it is not surprising that the right to dream lands on the terrain of possibilities, perhaps by evaluating the idea of ​​a double assignment. Moral: if this were a detective story, let’s say the ending right away: it won’t happen.

The evaluation — Logical that in this sort of shadowy courtship there is a stone guest, who however is the most important of all: Rome. And the position of the Giallorossi club in this sense is clear. First point: the Giallorossi club deems it impossible in any way to share their coach – highly paid (more than 7 million net) – with any other type of person. Second point: if ever during the period in which Mourinho is under contract someone approaches, the Giallorossi club would like to be paid to “free” him, as indeed is now being done in various countries, despite not having a termination clause. In short, door closed. Kindly, but closed, also because no one from the federation has ever addressed the club. See also Volleyball, an Italian for France: Giani is the new coach of the Olympic champions

L’idea di Mou — But what does Mourinho think? In the Portuguese newspapers this morning they say that the coach has asked for a four-year contract. In reality, in addition to knowing that federal wages can never be at the level of what he perceives, Special One has already let the federation know that he does not intend to accept any courtship, because he wants to stay in Rome. On the other hand, less than a year ago, in this sense he had been explicit: “One day perhaps I will consider the idea of ​​being coaching commissioner, but now I’m not interested”. He remained firm in this position, so Portugal for now remains only a place to train the Giallorossi team. Then in the summer, depending on how the season ends, he wonders if other scenarios will be possible. But it will take some time, we think, for the Portugal bench to become Special.

