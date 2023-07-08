Mourinho disqualified for sentences on Chiffi: ‘He damaged the prestige of the referee and the FIGC’

Jose Mourinho has “exceeded the limits of an admissible criticism of the work of theReferee Chiffi”, thus going to “seriously harm not only the prestige and reputation of the race director, with judgments and statements also of a personal nature, but also the federal organization as a whole, arriving to doubt the referee designation mechanisms”. With these reasons, the Federal National Court disclosed the reasons why the Roma coach was disqualified and fined after the sentences on the referee Chiffi, following the championship match Monza-Rome of May 3 last. “In particular – it continues to be read in the motivations of the TFN – the following occur in the case in question and must be assessed: I) the element of gravity linked to the objective suitability of the declarations to cause damage to the federal institution, also in relation to the subject to be from which the harmful declaration comes (in the case in question, one of the most popular sports coaches in the world); II) the very modalities of the declaration (TV and press interviews and therefore with the widest possible echo for the declarations made); III) the certainly important and apical function that the deferred party performs within the organization chart of the affiliated company; IV) the circumstance that the statements in question cast doubt on the correctness of the arbitration designation procedures”.

Mourinho, what he said and what is the disqualification

A little over a week ago, José Mourinho had been banned for 10 days starting from 1st day of the next Serie A championship on Sunday 20 August and had also been sanctioned with a fine of 50 thousand euros for sentences addressed to referee Chiffi at the end of Monza-Rome on May 3rd. Analogous a fine of 50,000 euros also for the Giallorossi club, which had been referred for strict liability. But what had Mourinho said to referee Chiffi? At the end of Monza-Roma, these were the words of the Special One in the press conference: “This accomplishment fits the worst referee I’ve had in my career and I’ve had a lot of bad ones. I think the referee didn’t have much influence on the result, but it’s hard to play with him: technically awful, from a human point of view he’s not empathetic, he doesn’t create rapport with anyone, he gives a red card to a player who slips because he’s tired at the last minute. He had to give a red, he goes home frustrated because he doesn’t give me a red because I didn’t give him the opportunity. It’s a bit the limit of this team: we don’t have the strength that other companies have to say ‘we don’t want this referee’I finished training twenty to thirty minutes from the end because I knew that otherwise he would have expelled me”.