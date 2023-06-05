Mourinho, field tour after Roma-Spezia

A yes with the head and the hand gesture to point to the ground as if to say “I’ll stay here”. Jose Mourinho he doesn’t say it, but he lets it be understood when he goes out on the lawn of the Olimpico for a lap of the field to greet and thank the fans. Applause, choirs and prayers for the future.

“Mister stays in Rome”

The stadium shouts it and he passes in front of the Monte Mario grandstand she nods yes, pointing to the ground. On the other hand, already after the final lost in the Europa League, the Portuguese had underlined that he wanted to stay, but at the same time that he wanted technical and corporate guarantees. This is another clue towards his stay in the capital, pending confrontation with the property.