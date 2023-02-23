Jose Mourinho remains or goes via? The Portuguese coach’s permanence on the Roma bench is increasingly uncertain. The “Special One” officially he hasn’t met the Friedkins yet to discuss the renewal but above all to draw a new project with the players what he wants. Even the boos from the audience in the match against Verona didn’t please the coach. And the messages that the “Special One” is sending to the management leave the hypothesis of a divorce is open at the end of the season.

Berardi: “Stay with us”. But the “Special One” denies it

And Rome? The Friedkins do not speak, entrusting CEO Pietro Berardi the burden of making the position of the Giallorossi company public. “My belief is that next year Mourinho will be coach of Roma again – said the Giallorossi CEO -. With Mourinho we are halfway through the contract, a year and a half, he is very determined and suffers for As Roma to achieve the result”. Immediate the Portuguese coach’s denial: “It’s his intuition. I didn’t talk to him about it. ” And then she reiterated the point with his usual irony:”The future is tomorrow“. In other words, the match against Salzburg in the Europa League and against Cremonese in the league next Tuesday.

“I hope the stadium understands”

Mourinho also returned to talking about the booing of the Giallorossi fans, for which he had complained after the match victorious against Verona. “We are used to a hot curve, yesand they can play with us helps a lot for the team’s inertia and intensity. I hope the stadium understands that we will give everything,” said the coach.

Return to London and De Zerbi to Rome

In reality, the future of Jose Mourinho could be in the Premier League and occupy for the third time the Chelsea bench (has already coached i Blues from 2004 to 2007 and from 2013 to 2015). A decision that will depend above all on the guarantees of being able to act on the market and from the relationship with compatriot Tiago Pinto. “Mou” will make a final decision in March, but Roma have already tested the ground for Roberto De Zerbi increasingly distant from Brighton despite the excellent championship in England. The Italian coach has a clause that allows him to terminate his contract with Seagulls.