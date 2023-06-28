Home » Mourinho has another punishment for criticizing referees, he will serve a ten-day suspension in the league
Mourinho has another punishment for criticizing referees, he will serve a ten-day suspension in the league

AS Roma football coach José Mourinho received another punishment for criticizing the referees. The famous Portuguese coach called Daniele Chiffi the worst referee he had ever seen after the 1-1 draw with Monza at the beginning of May. The Italian federation imposed a ten-day ban on him today, so he will miss one to two Serie A matches at the start of the new season. It depends on the competition schedule.

