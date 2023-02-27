Home Sports Mourinho hasn’t been so high up at this point in the season since Manchester
Sports

Mourinho hasn’t been so high up at this point in the season since Manchester

by admin
Mourinho hasn’t been so high up at this point in the season since Manchester

Woe to talk about occasion a trigory. Last time, just against the Cremona in the Coppa Italia on February 1st, we don’t even have to remember how it ended. So call it what you want: the opportunity, the chance, the possibility. Whatever it is, it is still tempting. Because by winning tomorrow in Cremona, Roma would lock the two Milanese players into second place in the standings. The thud of the entire Bologna makes noise not only in Milan. In fact, he risks overturning the hierarchies in the other championship, the one that in Serie A has now begun for some time with Napoli now running alone. To review Rome so high, you have to go back to the 2016-17 season. The 2-0 in Crotone on matchday 24 with goals from Nainggolan and Dzeko allowed Spalletti’s team to confirm its place behind Juventus and +2 over Sarri’s Napoli. It was the year of the club’s record for points (87) which, however, was not enough to scratch the black and white record. More or less 6 years later, Roma tries again. And with her Mourinho. Because even the Special hasn’t been so high in the standings for 5 years at this point in the championship. Last time it happened with Manchester United. On 20 January 2018, Martial’s goal against Burnley confirmed José’s Red Devils at – 12 from the battleship City and + 3 over Chelsea.

Rome, the flight of Spinazzola. Courses, shots and smiles: 3 assists in two games, Mou enjoys it (and Mancini is waiting for it)

See also  WTT Singapore Grand Slam: Chen Meng, Fan Zhendong crowned national table tennis and won five championships

REVENGE
A race, therefore, not to be missed. Also to take revenge for the sensational internal slip that prevented the Giallorossi from reaching at least the Italian cup final. Cremonese appears doomed, with more than one foot already in Serie B. But if they still have a faint hope, it is to win tomorrow against the Giallorossi. Spezia, fourth from last, is 11 points away. It would take a miracle but the same thing was said when, at the time of reading the formations at the Olimpico a month ago, the Lombards stuffed with reserves then eliminated Roma from the national cup. So, no jokes. Duty has already been paid in these parts. Also because winning in Cremona would be the best visiting card to then face the Juventusnow very distant in the standings but who with 15 points returned, would currently be in second place with a derby to play.

Spinazzola show, Belotti and Dybala goals: Roma beat Salzburg (2-0) and fly to the round of 16 of the Europa League

THE WAIT
The success against Salzburg has restored serenity to Trigoria. Even the return of some players (Spinazzola, Wijnaldum, Belotti, Solbakken and Karsdorp) to their respective levels has suddenly enlarged José’s family. Who can now afford to rotate a few more players, without fear of having to throw his children into the fray, who in any case remain an important resource between now and the end of the season. And staying on the subject of chances and opportunities, there is the one that Wijnaldum intends to play for. The expectation for Gini’s return from 1′ is strong. Because the sensation, not too veiled, is that if the Dutchman were to regain his athletic condition within 2-3 weeks, then Roma could have their say in terms of second place. And getting to the Champions League would also reopen the discussions related to Mourinho’s future. Chelsea’s knockout and the blues’ melancholic 10th place in the standings sparked the English tabloids that are betting on José’s new homecoming. To Roma and the Friedkins, the task of making him change his mind.

See also  WCBA All-Star Game Northern Team Wins

© breaking latest news

You may also like

, Kylian Mbappé, the lethal weapon of Paris...

La Liga Comprehension: Barcelona’s seven-game winning streak ended...

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United, Aberdeen, St...

The management of Šumperk reacted to the relegation....

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James was injured?

Manchester United won the League Cup for the...

Team player Sagerer returns to Turin

«Playing like this you don’t go anywhere»- Corriere...

Living on the edge: cities on the edge...

Jannik Sinner drops to 13th place, leads Novak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy