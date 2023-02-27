Woe to talk about occasion a trigory. Last time, just against the Cremona in the Coppa Italia on February 1st, we don’t even have to remember how it ended. So call it what you want: the opportunity, the chance, the possibility. Whatever it is, it is still tempting. Because by winning tomorrow in Cremona, Roma would lock the two Milanese players into second place in the standings. The thud of the entire Bologna makes noise not only in Milan. In fact, he risks overturning the hierarchies in the other championship, the one that in Serie A has now begun for some time with Napoli now running alone. To review Rome so high, you have to go back to the 2016-17 season. The 2-0 in Crotone on matchday 24 with goals from Nainggolan and Dzeko allowed Spalletti’s team to confirm its place behind Juventus and +2 over Sarri’s Napoli. It was the year of the club’s record for points (87) which, however, was not enough to scratch the black and white record. More or less 6 years later, Roma tries again. And with her Mourinho. Because even the Special hasn’t been so high in the standings for 5 years at this point in the championship. Last time it happened with Manchester United. On 20 January 2018, Martial’s goal against Burnley confirmed José’s Red Devils at – 12 from the battleship City and + 3 over Chelsea.

A race, therefore, not to be missed. Also to take revenge for the sensational internal slip that prevented the Giallorossi from reaching at least the Italian cup final. Cremonese appears doomed, with more than one foot already in Serie B. But if they still have a faint hope, it is to win tomorrow against the Giallorossi. Spezia, fourth from last, is 11 points away. It would take a miracle but the same thing was said when, at the time of reading the formations at the Olimpico a month ago, the Lombards stuffed with reserves then eliminated Roma from the national cup. So, no jokes. Duty has already been paid in these parts. Also because winning in Cremona would be the best visiting card to then face the Juventusnow very distant in the standings but who with 15 points returned, would currently be in second place with a derby to play.

The success against Salzburg has restored serenity to Trigoria. Even the return of some players (Spinazzola, Wijnaldum, Belotti, Solbakken and Karsdorp) to their respective levels has suddenly enlarged José’s family. Who can now afford to rotate a few more players, without fear of having to throw his children into the fray, who in any case remain an important resource between now and the end of the season. And staying on the subject of chances and opportunities, there is the one that Wijnaldum intends to play for. The expectation for Gini’s return from 1′ is strong. Because the sensation, not too veiled, is that if the Dutchman were to regain his athletic condition within 2-3 weeks, then Roma could have their say in terms of second place. And getting to the Champions League would also reopen the discussions related to Mourinho’s future. Chelsea’s knockout and the blues’ melancholic 10th place in the standings sparked the English tabloids that are betting on José’s new homecoming. To Roma and the Friedkins, the task of making him change his mind.