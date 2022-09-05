The Giallorossi coach did not like Maresca’s direction of the match: “When you lose like this you can’t talk about the referees, but it was the perfect profile for Udinese”

What a bad night for José Mourinho: the Special One had never lost a Serie A match by at least four goals (it had only happened to him in Spain and England). The Roma coach introduces himself to Dazn’s microphones and tries to play down, already looking to the future: “I prefer to lose a game 4-0 than to lose four 1-0 games – he says -. It’s hard for us and for the fans, but it’s life, there will already be another match on Thursday. That’s what I told my players in the locker room. ”

About Maresca — Then Mou tries to analyze the causes of Udine’s bad figure: “We faced a physical and experienced team. If you go under, then you go into difficulty. We also had an opportunity at the beginning with Dybala, who despite the result was the best in the field “. The Portuguese did not like the refereeing: “A possible penalty is missing at 1-0, but when you lose 4-0 you don’t have to talk about the referee, even if he has a perfect profile for a team like Udinese in a match like that “.

Mistakes — The mistakes of Karsdorp and Rui Patricio on the first two goals also affected the result: “We had the opportunities to make 1-1 or 1-2 but we didn’t exploit them – Mourinho closes -. Individual mistakes? In my team they become always collective. We have 10 points and many teams are close. I congratulate Udinese, who have been perfect. Sometimes I would like to have ball boys like that in my stadium too … “. See also Serie A, what a sad Vlahovic without the guardian Angel. Mou in the lead thanks to the workers

September 4th – 11:13 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

