Original title: Mourinho lost again! Dybala shot Zaniolo and Roma 1-2 was reversed by Real Sociedad!

At 3 a.m. on October 7th, Beijing time, in the third round of the Europa League group stage, Roma played against the leader Real Betis at home.

In the first half, Celik and Fekir were injured one after another. Betis was sentenced to a handball in the penalty area. Dybala shot to break the deadlock on the field. Rodriguez equalized with a long shot. Zaniolo hit the goal post with his left foot. The two sides drew 1-1; in the second half, Enrique scored with a header and Zaniolo left in stoppage time.

In the end, Roma was reversed 1-2 by Betis at home. Roma ranked third with 3 points and 1 wins and 2 losses in 3 rounds, and was already 6 points behind Betis.

Mourinho is a coach and a champion coach, but he doesn’t bring much content to Roma at the offensive level, which is related to the team’s tactical play and the ability of the players. Last season’s Europa League champion Roma played the Europa League this season, and the results were difficult.

In the third round of the Europa League group stage, Roma faced Betis at home. Abraham, Dybala and Zaniolo formed an offensive trident. As a result, Abraham was on fire, Dybala shot a few shots to break the deadlock on the field, but then Rome was on fire, and Mourinho wanted to keep the victory. Betis equalized with Rodriguez’s long-range shot in the first half, and Enrique completed the lore in the 88th minute of the game in the second half. Belotti, who was eagerly awaited by Roma fans, continued to be in a sluggish state and was misfiring as a substitute. Zaniolo was dyed red in stoppage time, and Roma lost again and again. In the end, Betis reversed 1-2 at home. Roma 3 points, Betis 9 points. Mourinho lost again, and it was difficult for Roma to qualify directly from the group.

Roma's possession rate is less than 40%, with a total of 13 shots, 1 more than Betis, and both sides have 5 shots on target. The fourth round of the Europa League is the third round of back-to-back matches. It's even harder for Roma to beat Betis away. Mourinho needs to improve Roma's attacking power, otherwise there will be a crisis of group exit in the Europa League.

