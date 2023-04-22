Home » Mourinho: “No Cassano in the studio?”
Sports

Mourinho: “No Cassano in the studio?”

by admin
Mourinho: “No Cassano in the studio?”

Isn’t Cassano in the studio?“. After qualifying for the semifinals of the Europa League, the Roma coach Jose Mourinho he removes a pebble from his shoe asking if there is also the former yellow and red Antonio Cassano in the TV studio of Sky . “FantAntonio” has repeatedly criticized the game of the Portuguese coach.

Cassano’s words

Live on Twitch at BoboTv Cassano had criticized the “Special One” saying: “Whether you train Real or Sanmartinese is the same thing for me now. He may engage in activities other than footballlike running a restaurant. Sarri loves football and his job, he doesn’t give a f … o about football.

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

José Mourinho (Ansa photo)



Previous

See also  In the singles in Japan, only Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei entered the quarter-finals.



“What I won you know, while he…”

And “Mou” replied: “We were in the same teams at different times: you know what I won, while he in Madrid he is remembered for the jacket he wore the day that has come. At Roma Cassano won a Super Cup but without playing it, because there were the good ones on the pitch. And at Inter he didn’t even lift the Coppa di Lombardia.”

You may also like

Fitness against aging: “Especially from the age of...

Real Madrid – Celta de Vigo of LaLiga...

1972 Olympic assassination: Commission set up | sportschau.de

Christophe Galtier (PSG): “We can’t be satisfied with...

Women’s Champions League: Ann-Katrin Berger – the strong...

Premier League title race: Arsenal & Manchester City’s...

Marathon: During the race, the runner suddenly gets...

Arsenal ‘have to beat Man City’ after another...

Thiem eliminated: ATP tournament Munich: Rune on course...

NBA, no disqualification for Harden or Embiid

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy