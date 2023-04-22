Mourinho: “No Cassano in the studio?”

“Isn’t Cassano in the studio?“. After qualifying for the semifinals of the Europa League, the Roma coach Jose Mourinho he removes a pebble from his shoe asking if there is also the former yellow and red Antonio Cassano in the TV studio of Sky . “FantAntonio” has repeatedly criticized the game of the Portuguese coach.
Cassano’s words
Live on Twitch at BoboTv Cassano had criticized the “Special One” saying: “Whether you train Real or Sanmartinese is the same thing for me now. He may engage in activities other than footballlike running a restaurant. Sarri loves football and his job, he doesn’t give a f … o about football.
“What I won you know, while he…”
And “Mou” replied: “We were in the same teams at different times: you know what I won, while he in Madrid he is remembered for the jacket he wore the day that has come. At Roma Cassano won a Super Cup but without playing it, because there were the good ones on the pitch. And at Inter he didn’t even lift the Coppa di Lombardia.”