The Roma coach very embittered: “We lacked the light of the great players. Already without Dybala, then without Pellegrini …”
He arrives at Dazn’s microphones without headphones to interact with the commentators from the sidelines, with Josè Mourinho it often happens when his team loses. He says a “greetings to everyone, I apologize” and begins to answer the questions: “Did you lack clarity? Yes, too much emotion and little awareness of the goal, of the organization of the game. It is not easy to play against a very low team, who made a very intelligent management of the useful time of the game, the rhythm of the game, he played very well with these things. Without that quality light that special players bring us, we lacked this. Without Dybala and Pellegrini, in a game where we have to score and we need clarity, it’s not easy. “
Gol
—
As usual, Roma are missing the goals of the attackers. “Not only the goals, but also the team game, winning an individual duel, which did not happen. However we lost undeservedly at home once again. Atalanta made a shot on goal, Napoli had the match with more difficulties throughout the season and wins with that crazy goal by Osimhen at the end, Lazio come today, score half a goal and win. If I think about the transfer market? No, I only think about recovering people. championship, we have to do with what we have. Volpato has already played four games in a row and if we have to give more space to the young players we will do it. “
November 6 – 9:12 pm
© breaking latest news