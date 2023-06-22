Mourinho resigns from the Uefa board after a four-match ban – breaking latest news

Mourinho writes an email to Boban and abandons the commission created to improve football: “There are no longer the conditions to stay”

A choice communicated with a few lines of email sent to the head of UEFA football Boban: «Dear Mr. Boban, in thanking you for the invitation you have extended to me to join the UEFA Football Board, I am sorry to inform you that, with immediate effect , I will give up my participation in this group. The conditions I believed so strongly in when I joined are no longer valid and I felt I had to make this decision. I kindly ask you to communicate my decision also to President Aleksander Ceferin. Best regards, Jose Mourinho.’

(article being updated)

