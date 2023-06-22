Home » Mourinho resigns from the Uefa board after a four-match ban – breaking latest news
Sports

Mourinho resigns from the Uefa board after a four-match ban – breaking latest news

by admin
Mourinho resigns from the Uefa board after a four-match ban – breaking latest news

Mourinho writes an email to Boban and abandons the commission created to improve football: “There are no longer the conditions to stay”

A choice communicated with a few lines of email sent to the head of UEFA football Boban: «Dear Mr. Boban, in thanking you for the invitation you have extended to me to join the UEFA Football Board, I am sorry to inform you that, with immediate effect , I will give up my participation in this group. The conditions I believed so strongly in when I joined are no longer valid and I felt I had to make this decision. I kindly ask you to communicate my decision also to President Aleksander Ceferin. Best regards, Jose Mourinho.’

(article being updated)

June 22, 2023 (change June 22, 2023 | 21:57)

© breaking latest news

See also  Saturday's gossip: Mendy, Maguire, Haaland, Slot, Saliba, Loftus-Cheek, Zaha

You may also like

Euro U21: Ripoll, Italy cannot be beaten without...

Euro U21: Italy beaten 2-1 by France, refereeing...

Queen’s: Carlos Alcaraz beats Jiri Lehecka to reach...

Birmingham Classic: Venus Williams’ run ended by Jelena...

Juventus “removed” (and put back) from the Uefa...

Qatar Investment Authority buys stake in Wizards, Capitals,...

Vox claims to have reached an agreement with...

U21 European Championship: Czech Republic – Germany Sunday...

Belgium, Spain and Hungary qualify for Euro semi-finals

U21 EM: schedule, dates and group DFB team

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy