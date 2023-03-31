news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 31 – “The easiest way to define a great club is to say ‘it wins a lot and therefore a top club’. But there are great clubs that have never won and are great from a social and affective. Roma have this beauty, which is even more beautiful when local communication tries to divide. I am the one to thank the fans for what they have given me in all this time”. Josè Mourinho said this during his dialogue with Cardinal Jose Tolentino de Mendonca in the Aula Magna of the Pontifical Gregorian University, speaking of Rome.



“From a social point of view, people need a reference, which is not me but the club, in this case our club. This empathy, this sense of belonging, of family, this sense of ‘we win and we are happy, we lose and we are sad but we are together, it’s a bit like families,” concluded Mourinho. (HANDLE).

