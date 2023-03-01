Home Sports Mourinho sent off: “I want to understand if I can sue”
Mourinho sent off: “I want to understand if I can sue”

The Portuguese coach attacks: “Serra is from Turin and there’s a match against Juventus on Sunday, I don’t want to think there are any correlations”


José Mourinho (Ansa photo)

The Rome loses 2-1 with Cremonese, who gets his first victory in the 2022-23 championship and abandons the bottom place in the table (now occupied by Sampdoria). The yellow and red team didn’t play well but they exploded violent controversy over the expulsion of Josè Mourinho a few seconds after the start of the second half. The Portuguese coach had a long quarrel with the fourth official Serra and was then dismissed by referee Piccinini.

“I want to understand if I can report him”

Mourinho was very tough at the end of the game. “To have this reaction means that something happened-he told him it Special One -. We need to understand if legally I can do something, given that Piccinini gave me the red light at the suggestion of the fourth referee. Who he didn’t have the honesty to say how he treated me, and what originated my reaction. I’d like to understand if there’s audio of what she said to me but I don’t want to get into it by saying that he’s from Turin and we’re playing against Juve on Sunday and he wants me off the bench.”

“I’ve always been the emotional type, but not crazy”

“Today I told Serra to be honest and say what happened but it will never happen. What did Serra tell me? He has a memory problem – Mourinho said again -. I went to the locker room five minutes after the game and I apologized fifty times to referee Piccinini because my words deservedly led to expulsion, and I was not proud of it. I I’ve always been the emotional type, but not crazy. But the reaction I had here was because something serious happened, but if he (Serra ed) tells the referee what he told me the way he told me, he’d have to go away.”

