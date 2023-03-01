Of Luca Valdiserri

The Portuguese coach was sent off on the recommendation of the fourth official: He didn’t have the honesty to say how he treated me. I want audio. from Turin, we’re playing against Juve on Sunday and he wants me out

The Cremonese who win the first match of the championship (the last in Serie A was dated March 32, 1996, against Padova) or Mourinho’s outburst against the fourth official, with the Portuguese expelled asking for audio proof because Serra , in your opinion, did you disrespect him?

The difficult choice. On the one hand there is Cremonese who, if they always met Roma, would be Real Madrid. He won in the Coppa Italia at the Olimpico, qualifying for the semifinals, and yesterday he repeated it at home, opening the dream of a comeback-salvation that would be historic.

On the other hand there are fiery words, furious even by the standards of the Special One which even threatens legal action: I’m emotional, but I’m not crazy. And to get to the reaction I had because something happened. I need to figure out if there’s anything I can do legally. Piccinini gave me the red card because the fourth official asked for it, but he didn’t have the honesty to tell him what he said to me, how he treated me. what generated my reaction. I want to understand if there is audio. I don’t want to go into the discussion that Serra di Torino and the next one we play against Juve, but for the first time in my career someone spoke to me in an unjustifiable way and then had a memory problem and forgot what he had said . See also LIVE Beijing: Deromedis tries in skicross, then we cheer for Wierer

And the match? Ballardini was courageous, changing form with a 3-4-3 that demanded a lot of work from his forwards and a lot of running from his team. Tsadjout’s goal in the first half was very nice, and Ciofani’s penalty was decisive after Roma equalized with Spinazzola, he hadn’t scored in the league for 727 days.

To reach the draw, Mourinho had ordered 4 changes all together from the stands (Abraham, Solbakken, El Shaarawy and Matic) plus a change of form (4-2-3-1) with the exit of Kumbulla for Karsdorp. It seemed that Roma had overturned the inertia of the match and that the 2-1 was close. however, the second goal from Cremonese arrived, a bit random but basically deserved, after Rui Patricio had clumsily knocked Okereke down in the penalty area.

Ballardini sees the miracle but hides it: I’ve never looked at the standings since I arrived. We just try to play great games, then we’ll see. It’s not good for us to look at the standings.

Mourinho, however, spreads more black clouds over Trigoria: Champions League qualification? I don’t have this goal. I think game after game. With the defeat in Cremona, Roma, which could have climbed to second place with Milan and Inter, instead slipped to fifth, also behind Lazio.