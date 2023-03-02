Mourinho’s hearing in the FIGC prosecutor’s office has ended after the case with the fourth official Serra in the Cremonese-Roma match. Meanwhile, Roma will present an appeal for both days. The latest news and the complete reconstruction: from the field to disqualification, passing through the subject of registrations and what filters from The Hague

It’s 18.30, Mourinho arrives punctually accompanied by one of the legal managers of the Giallorossi club, the lawyer Conte. It is the first act of the prosecutor’s investigation, which instead will listen to the fourth man, in Coverciano, on Friday 3 March. The hearing lasted less than an hour. Mou was heard as a witness and left without making a statement. Meanwhile, Roma, contrary to their modus operandi when there are suspensions of more than one matchday, will file an appeal for both days.





The reconstruction of Cremona Let’s start with the game: it is played on Tuesday 28 February. The blow is from Cremonese, it is their first victory in the league: 2-1 to Roma who fall in the second half without their coach on the bench. A few seconds have passed since the start of the second half when Piccinini expels Mourinho. The chaos is above all with the fourth man Serra. Mou will accuse in the post-race interviews: “I’m emotional but not crazy, to have a reaction like that means that something serious has happened. Now I want to understand if I can do something from a legal point of view”. And again: “At the end of the game Piccinini saw me enter Serra’s dressing room and tell him: ‘I want you to be honest and tell me what happened’but he has memory problems and doesn’t remember”. In the images, the most credible version of Serra’s lip would lead to the reconstruction of the following sentence: “Everyone’s kidding you, go home.” See also When the journey is in a hurry: from Rome to the North Cape in 45 hours





The reconstruction of the day after So the next day, we are on Wednesday 1st March. It opens with the news, in fact, of the opening of the federal investigation about what happened: both Mou (as it was) and Serra will be heard. The Special Onemeanwhile, comes disqualified for two rounds (Juve and Sassuolo the matches he will miss), the reasons read: “For vehemently and provocatively contesting an arbitration decision, reiterating this behavior at the time of the expulsion order” e “for having also, at the end of the match, when entering, even if authorised, the referee’s locker room addressed to the Fourth Official, seriously offensive expressions and inferences”. Therefore the positions of the Hague that filter; first point: it does not appear that Serra’s behavior was appreciated by the top referees. Second point (about the “legal” aspect Mou spoke about): the fourth man’s communications are recorded only when he opens the microphone himself; moreover, there is no obligation to registration of the same nor consequently that of making them available. This is why the reconstruction of the prosecutor’s office, and the consequent decision, will be based exclusively on the testimonies. The first, that of Mourinho, has already arrived.

