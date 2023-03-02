After Mourinho’s accusations, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Football Federation has opened an investigation into what happened during the Cremonese-Roma match. Today the Giallorossi coach will be heard, as will the fourth official Marco Serra. And on the recordings requested by Mou…

Two days of disqualification to Mourinho on the basis of the Cremonese-Roma referee report and the federal prosecutor working with investigation open in which the protagonists will be heard.

The reconstruction: what happened on the pitch At the start of the second half Mourinho ask the account fourth man Serra a lack of intervention by the referee on the pitch (Piccinini) regarding an alleged call in favor of Roma. The tension rises: Mourinho and Serra arrive within a few meters of each other and at that point the fourth man asks and gets Mourinho sent off. In the excited phases, Serra’s sentences that will push the coach towards a very strong position at the end of the game, complete with the threat of legal action. In the pictures the most believable version of the labial di Serra would lead to the reconstruction of the following sentence: “Everybody’s kidding you, go home”.

What happened at the end of the game

Mourinho: “Serra is a liar, he said serious things to me” Mourinho at the end of the game enters the referee’s locker room, seeks confrontation, asks explanation to Serra which, second the coach’s versionwould hide behind gods “I do not remember”. On the other hand, a loud outburst is attributed to the Portuguese coach, “in thirty years of career no one had ever treated me this way”. See also Singapore, no vax by choice will have to pay for treatment - Asia

Testimonials and recordings Now the task of the FIGC prosecutor reconstruction that will be based exclusively on the testimonies. In the post-match Mourinho referred to the recordings, but in this sense two considerations must be made: 1) The fourth man communications they are recorded only when he opens the microphone himself; 2) There is no obligation to register of the same nor consequently that of making them available.

The location of The Hague Pending the investigation, it does not appear that Serra’s behavior was appreciated by the top refereesregardless of what Mourinho and the Roma bench did or said.



