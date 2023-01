José Mourinho was born on January 26, 1963 in Setubal. He is the son of Felix Mourinho, a former footballer and coach who died six years ago, and has been married to Matilde since 1988, with whom he has two children, Matilde and José Mario. He has declared himself a Catholic and speaks six languages: Portuguese, English, Italian, French, Spanish and Catalan. His hometown also decided to name a street after him in 2013, shortly after his 50th birthday.