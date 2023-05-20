Mourinho throws a new dart at Guardiola

For ‘Mou’, the final reached with the Italian team and its budget has more merit than the one achieved by the Santpedor coach in the Champions League

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, champion of the Conference League last season, will play their second final of this tournament

José Mourinho once again leads Italian Roma to a new final, after holding the tables against Leverkusen in the second leg of the Europa League. The Portuguese coach went on to the grand final of the European competition after keeping favorable the 1-0 win in the first match against the German team. After sealing the pass, ‘Mou’ decided to send a new message to Pep Guardiolawho managed to beat Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

“The only teams that don’t suffer are those that They have players of 40 or 70 million on the bench. On Wednesday, players like Julián Álvarez, Foden and Mahrez entered the second half at City. We lose 4 or 5 players and we suffer to win. In Rome the one who enters is because he touches him. YoWe invested 7 million in the market and we are in the final. It’s extraordinary what we did“, explained the Portuguese coach after the match against Leverkusen.

For Mourinho, the final reached with the Italian team and its budget has more merit than the one achieved by the Santpedor coach in the highest European club competition. Two different paths and competitions that they could face each other for the same title in the final of the European Super Cupif both technicians manage to win their respective finals and continue the next campaign in their current teams.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, champion of the Conference League last season, will play their second final of this tournament after losing to Inter in the 1990/91 season (2-0 and 0-1), although in 1961 they signed up for the parent competition of the UEFA Cup, the Fairs Cup, by beating Birmingham in the final.