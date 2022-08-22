Original title: Mourinho: After playing Juventus, we will play Monza Roma in the new season and win the Europa League

Italian media football-italia reported that at the pre-match press conference against Cremonese in Serie A, Roma coach Jose Mourinho said that the team’s goal this season will be to try to win the Europa League.

Last season, Mourinho, who was in charge of Rome’s first season, led the team to win the UEFA Cup without being favored by the outside world, although this was only a newly established cup in the European War. But as Mourinho said, the UEFA Cup is Rome’s Champions League. This season, Mourinho will be promoted to the first level and lead Roma to the Europa League. At the same time, they are also optimistic about the Italian football people as a strong contender for the Serie A championship.

Mourinho is already complaining about a compressed season due to the World Cup. Mourinho said: “In two weeks, we will play a game in three days. For Roma, after Juventus two days, Monza will be played, so it is a good I’m very grateful for the gift.”

"It's getting harder and harder to win in Italy because all the teams are stronger. It's bad news for those of us who want to do better than last season." To this year's Serie A, Mourinho said it would be more difficult. Mourinho had previously said that 18 teams in Serie A had more signing fees than Roma. "Roma won the Europa League last season, so the Europa League is no different. If we have the ability and strength to win the Europa League, then Roma will do everything possible to win the Europa League this season." Mourinho stressed.

