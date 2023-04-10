José Mourinho becomes (again) a Roman emperor : this time through a mural appeared in Lisbon and created by the Palermitan artist Tvboy . It was the same author of the work who subsequently published the mural on his social networks with a caption that reads: “Hail Caesar, they salute you as they die” the famous phrase that the gladiators addressed to the Roman emperor before entering the arena.

Mou already “gladiator” in Rome

For the Giallorossi coach, this is not the first mural depicting him in the guise of Roman emperor. In fact, a work had already been dedicated to the Portuguese in the streets of the capital, near the Circus Maximus, shortly after winning the Conference League. In that case, in fact, Mourinho was represented with the cup in his hand instead of the sword.