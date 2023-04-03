The Rome is in full swing for a place in the Champions League League and awaits Feyenoord for the quarterfinals of the Europa League, but the future of Josè Mourinho on the yellow and red bench is still uncertain. A few months ago the Giallorossi CEO Pietro Berardi he had said: “My belief is that next year Mourinho will be the coach of Roma again.” The Portuguese “Special One” replied curtly: “I haven’t talked to him about this“.

“Who says what rest interprets the future”

And even today he reiterates the concept. “What is written about me? I about my future, about my state of mind, I don’t talk about it with friends, I don’t talk about it with comrades and journalists. If a few months ago our CEO Berardi said that he was sure I would stay, it is his interpretation. If someone writes that the rest is his interpretation“said the Portuguese after the clear 3-0 victory over Sampdoria.

“Sometimes contracts aren’t the most important thing”

But is there a future for Special One on the Roma bench? “From a contractual point of view, I still have one year, but sometimes contracts aren’t the most important thing“, the coach then added. On the possible meeting with the Friedkins, however, he went astray. “I work for them, I don’t have to make any kind of comment. I’m glad they were at the stadium today and if they enjoyed it, it’s even better.”