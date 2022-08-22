Home Sports Mourinho: “Without Zaniolo and Wijnaldum things change. Market? We’ll see …”
Sports

Mourinho: “Without Zaniolo and Wijnaldum things change. Market? We’ll see …”

by admin
Mourinho: “Without Zaniolo and Wijnaldum things change. Market? We’ll see …”

The Giallorossi coach: “You don’t need to feel sorry for yourself, now all together we will find the best possible solution”

José Mourinho does not hide his concern after Zaniolo’s injury. “Surely Nicolò will be out for a while. It’s part of life, crying doesn’t help. Obviously you have strategies in mind and you find yourself in a situation where we are few with two players out (the other is Wijnaldum)”.

MARKET

“In this project – comments Mou – we all want the same: to work for the good of the club. These decisions start with the owner and the director who know what I would like on the transfer market. Now with Wijnaldum and Zaniolo they have had two extra difficulties. But we are all together and we will find the best possible solution “.

August 22, 2022 (change August 22, 2022 | 21:16)

© breaking latest news

See also  Pordenone, new blow and Lovisa also exonerates Rastelli: Tedino returns to his place

You may also like

Blue wave in open water Paltrinieri gold, Acerenza...

Manchester United – Liverpool: diretta live Premier League...

For the first time, the skiing and mountaineering...

An award for Mezzadra man, symbol of boxing

San Marino: 18-year-old tennis player dies in a...

Coach Zanellati’s “Now” adventure begins in Parona

“Più di Undici”, the novel produced by the...

Pavia at Castel S. Giovanni testing ground in...

Between Emilia and Tuscany, by bike (or on...

Moscon, can you see the light? Back in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy