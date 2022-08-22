José Mourinho does not hide his concern after Zaniolo’s injury. “Surely Nicolò will be out for a while. It’s part of life, crying doesn’t help. Obviously you have strategies in mind and you find yourself in a situation where we are few with two players out (the other is Wijnaldum)”.

MARKET

“In this project – comments Mou – we all want the same: to work for the good of the club. These decisions start with the owner and the director who know what I would like on the transfer market. Now with Wijnaldum and Zaniolo they have had two extra difficulties. But we are all together and we will find the best possible solution “.