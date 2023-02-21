“I’m sorry people don’t give credit to the team for what he is doing”. The words of Jose Mourinho at the end of the match (1-0 win) with Verona they are a bellalarm for Rome. According to the website of the Sports Gazettethe Portuguese coach would be tired of criticism from fans and asking for players from the Friedkin company.

Will it be goodbye? Chelsea is ready

Mourinho’s farewell to the Giallorossi is more than a hypothesis. The “Special One” has a contract worth around 7 million euros net per season will expire in June 2024. Roma would like to move the deadline to 2025, but still there was no renewal meeting. And, second newsat the end of the season the coach could in the Premier League to sit for the third time on the Chelsea bench (has already coached i Blues from 2004 to 2007 and from 2013 to 2015).

“People don’t understand what we’re doing”

For now, the words of “Mou” remain after the match against Verona. “People don’t understand what we are doing. Edoardo (Bove, ed) loves Roma more than these fans, because when I arrived he could go on loan to Serie C and today he plays as a starter. Instead we, when we win, it seems to be either by luck or something else“. It’s still: “When Bove loses a ball in the 80th minute and people boo it’s a double problemor. And when I say Bove, I mean Karsdorp who hasn’t played for two months, Cristante who runs 12 kilometers per game. Anyone who loses the ball and bites to try and recover deserves respect. We are a team of serious people who give everything. He concludes, commenting on the speech he made to the team at the end of the game: “I congratulated all those who won. They won, with a fantastic team spirit”.