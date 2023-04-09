10
The march of the Napoli championship resumes, which clears Lecce and is just four victories away from the title. From a Champions perspective, Lazio beat Juve at the Olimpico. Roma also wins, third after the victory on the Turin field: overtaken both Milan and Inter, stopped on the draw by Empoli and Salernitana. At the end of Verona’s coup, the Cremonese still hopes
