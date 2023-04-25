Home » Mourinho’s Rome collapses with Atalanta
Atalanta remains clinging to the train for Europe beating Roma 3-1 in Bergamo, perhaps on the last good occasion. Pasalic strikes, Toloi puts in the toll and Atalanta just needs to reply to Pellegrini in the final with Koopmeiners on a duck from guest goalkeeper Rui Patricio. The Giallorossi, tired from the efforts of the cup and much reworked they are tactically bridled and close the positive series in the championship to three, maintaining fourth place.

The first half

The foul volley after 39 laps of the hand of the Croatian joker, recovered from the ankle sprain and paired with Ederson on the three-quarters with specular modules, breaks the score after a fragmented and boring first half, both for the initial contrasts Koopmeiners-Mancini and Ibanez -Maehle due to the dispute between Gasperini and the visiting team manager Cardini in the 26th minute. The uprooting of the ball by Scalvini to the dazed Abraham was decisive for the advantage, but also the precise inside ball by Zapata slightly backwards for the pocketing. Before, a couple of forays from Ederson’s right (nice swerve on Ibanez in the 22nd minute) thwarted by Llorente’s recoveries and as many attempts by Zalewski from the left around 35′, respectively stopped for a corner by Toloi, three minutes earlier suspected of impropriety for the early corner on the English center forward after the cross by Cristante, and from the Zapata wall on Solbakken’s unloading. For the players from Bergamo, on the other hand, even more enterprising in a game of mutual study, a shot from the flag by Koopmeiners crossed on the back by Djimsiti (19′).

The second half

If the first half ends in the first of 4 minutes of added time from Abraham’s high shot on a new initiative by Solbakken, the second always opens under the banner of the crooked aim of Mourinho’s terminal who takes the lift (3′) on Mancini’s usual cross, raising and widening the trajectory. In the tenth, Llorente’s detention in Zapata, launched long by Koopmeiners, provokes the latter’s free kick against the barrier and then De Roon’s svirgolata. Mourinho goes four behind before the twentieth and almost half of his four substitutions do not propitiate the draw, in the 22nd minute, when Sportiello clears Spinazzola’s ball at the feet of Dybala who finds Maehle’s forehead as a last bastion. It is the aim busted from the limit of the aspiring home double player that temporarily prevents the doubling (24′) following Zappacosta and De Roon: the foot is still the left, the opposite outcome.

General rehearsals, in hindsight: Koopmeiners’ corner from the right for Palomino’s angel dive, Rui Patricio rejects and Toloi (29′) turned on goal with Llorente displacing his own goalkeeper in full front. Between 38′ and 39′, the final bangs: Pellegrini puts his left foot in the running corner, freed by Belotti’s heel on Celik’s throw, then the incredible mess by Patricio who, kneeling down for the catch, lets the ball slip out of his hands, propitiating The three of the Koopmeiners. The appeal of the chances is missing Pellegrini’s low post from a free-kick 3′ from the 90′, 30/0 of the season for the Giallorossi, who close in nine and a half due to an injury to Llorente and the precarious conditions of a limping Dybala.

