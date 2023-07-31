Mouse pain: 3 exercises to remedy [VIDEO]

If you do computer desk work, mouse pain is more than a possibility. This kind of professional life forces our posture and our movements to one noticeable closure and repetitiveness during the day. The use of computers and devices equipped with a mouse or touch surfaces (such as a smartphone) further immobilizes the movements of our arm.

Posture is often ruined and hunched over time due to incorrect sitting and immobilization of the spine for hours on end, often slightly bent and bent forward to be able to work at a desk.

Mouse and arm and wrist pain

We have already shown some simple exercises to improve posture and with it breathing in previous articles and videos, which you can find here.

We have also seen what simple exercises we can do when we wake up in the morning to prepare our back for the long day ahead.

Here instead we talk about consequences that prolonged computer work particularly affects the muscles of the arm, forearm and wrist.

In the video below we show you how to do three simple exercises that go to relax the muscles of the forearm, to make the wrist mobile and to elasticize the tissues of the arm.

The 3 exercises to fight mouse and smartphone pains

The wear and tear of modern life affects everyone. These exercises become necessary not only in the presence of a prolonged use of the mousebut also of a prolonged use of touch devices, such as the cell phone, which lead us to immobilize the arm using only the elbow or the finger directly, thus facilitating a numbness of the diagonal connections within the structure of the arm.

>> Read also: Training: 20 minutes a day is enough

1. Deep transverse massage

The deep transverse massage is done by the non-dominant hand to the arm we use to work and interact with the computer: the massage must be firm and follow a movement perpendicular to the fibers of the arm being massaged.

The part of the arm being massaged is mostly that of the forearm: during the exercise, the dominant hand, although kept in slight tension, it needs to be relaxed for it to react to the massage.

The fingertips that massage, while maintaining a slightly rotating behavior, must follow a perpendicular direction to the arm being massaged.

This exercise it rehydrates the tissues and improves circulation also in the handas well as restarting the main movement of the arm.

2. Circling

The circumduction of the wrist is done continuously, slowly and gradually increasing the movement.

The beginning of the exercise affects only the wrist which rotates slightly. Once the rolling motion has reached the limit of mobility, you can start following it with gods consequent movements of all the joints of the handalso seeing in the fingers the continuations of the rotation.

Usually the non-dominant hand is used for lightly hold the former part on the wristallowing the hand that is rotating not to involve the forearm and arm in the movement.

3. Forearm stretch

Finally, a forearm stretch is essential for re-stretch the tissues of the entire limb rehydrating them and recovering some elasticity.

This third exercise must be done for last, with the muscles and tissues already moved to then relax them and be able to start working on the computer again more serenely, with mouse or touch.

>> READ ALSO: Sports medical certificate, when it is compulsory and when it is paid

When to do the exercises to avoid mouse soreness

This series of three exercises should be repeated every two hours ideally and, therefore, it would be enough to take a small break at your desk in the morning shift and in the afternoon shift of your work: in 3 minutes you would have a functional and elastic arm again.

Of course, I also recommend the same exercises for the arm which is not primarily used and which, therefore, rather than being stopped in stereotyped movements may be numb from lack of movement.

To make these exercises truly useful I always recommend keeping an optimal sitting posture, with straight back, feet on the ground and right proximity to the desk.

Simone Maffioletti, is Wellness coach. European and World Fighting-Sambo champion, athletic trainer with a degree in Physiotherapy and Exercise and Sport Sciences, a master’s degree in Sport Psychology, Coach for international companies and professional athletes. He personally manages a box-gym, author of a blog and a video channel.

