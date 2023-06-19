Mousse’s “Dream 100 Points Charity Tour” joined hands with Taekwondo champion Liu Kaiqi to enter the sports teaching classroom- Charity News- Charity Channel

Mousse’s “Dream 100 Points Public Welfare Tour” joined hands with Taekwondo champion Liu Kaiqi to enter the sports teaching classroom

On June 16, Mousse Healthy Sleep Co., Ltd. and the China Rural Development Foundation launched the “Dream 100 Points” public welfare activity, and joined hands with Liu Kaiqi, a former Chinese taekwondo team athlete and world taekwondo champion, to enter the Shandong Qixia Competitive Sports School. Organize Taekwondo dream classes.

At the scene of the “Dream 100 Points” public welfare activity initiated by Mousse and the China Rural Development Foundation, Liu Kaiqi, a Chinese female taekwondo athlete, once won the 49kg champion in the youth group of the Reno Taekwondo World Open in the United States and the 46kg champion in the Asian Taekwondo Championships; Las Vegas World Taekwondo Open Adult Championship and other honors. In the classroom, Liu Kaiqi, as the champion coach of Mousse’s “Dream 100 Points”, carried out teaching and training with the Taekwondo players of Qixia Sports School, and shared her own study and training experience in the process, encouraging students to persevere and open up a new perspective for sports dreams.

Taekwondo world champion Liu Kaiqi and Qixia Sports School Taekwondo players are teaching and training Transport a large number of outstanding athletes. In this event, Mousse brought 200 sets of mattresses, bed sheets, quilts, pillows and other donated materials to the school, and corporate volunteers refurbished the student dormitories.

In addition to Liu Kaiqi and corporate volunteers donating dormitory materials for students, Moose shares will also invite 10 student representatives who have been funded by Moose’s “Dream 100 Points” public welfare dream-chasing plan to go to the Erqi National Ice and Snow Sports Training and Research Base of Beijing Sports University (Beijing), visit the country’s most cutting-edge technology and sports equipment, and experience the daily life of world champion taekwondo players fighting for their dreams. Children can personally experience the six-degree-of-freedom simulation training system of steel frame bobsleigh, wind tunnel test platform blowing and resistance test, Speedzone agile response technology training aid equipment, 8×8 unstable training platform aircraft, etc. in various professional venues to experience different sports You can learn about the development of my country’s ice and snow sports in the Winter Olympics Cultural Corridor; you can see the dedication behind every honor at the base’s medical regeneration and recovery station… In June 2014, Mousse joined forces with China‘s rural development The Foundation launched the “Dream 100 Points” public welfare program for the first time, and plans to donate learning and living materials to 100 rural schools in China‘s underprivileged areas within 10 years. As an enterprise focusing on sleep health, Mousse has provided tens of thousands of children with a good sleeping environment and escorted the “big dream” by bringing comfortable pillows and mattresses to these schools in the past ten years.

(The above pictures are from Mousse)

Mousse guards the children’s “big dreams”. In 2023, Mousse will upgrade the “Dream 100 Points” public welfare dream-seeking plan again, and cooperate with China Rural Development Foundation, China News Network, Beijing Sports University Erqi National Ice and Snow Sports Training and Research Base , focusing on the sports dreams of primary and middle school students, helping to move towards a larger stage, through many public welfare actions such as hope scholarships, donations and education, using hardware to bring children comfortable teaching and rest experience, and using software to open up the world for children door. Moose firmly believes that public welfare is not limited to the short-term delivery of volunteers, but also the long-term attention and assistance to education.

