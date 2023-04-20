Movie releases | ‘20,000 bees’ by Estíbaliz Urresola and ‘Vaya vacaciones’, among the week’s premieres

They share the billboard with the horror film ‘Infernal Possession: Awakening’ or the historical drama ‘Tchaikovsky’s Woman’ by filmmaker Serébrennikov

One of the great premieres of author cinema español so far this year, ‘20,000 bees’ by Estíbaliz Urresola and one comedy in tribute to grandparents, ‘What a vacation!’, They arrive on the billboard this Friday to steal prominence from the franchise of horror ‘Infernal possession’.

The demonic terror of ‘Infernal Possession: The Awakening’

The franchise of terror created by Sam Raimi in 1981 returns with a fifth installment by the hand of the writer and director Lee Cronin (‘Cursed Forest’) and with a cast headed by Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland.

The plot, which moves out of the forest and into the city, revolves around two estranged sisters whose reunion is interrupted by the appearance of demons that push them to fight a battle for survival.

‘20,000 species of bees’, trans childhood

Sofía Otero, the leading girl, won the Silver Bear at the Berlinale for her work on ‘20,000 species of bees’, Estíbaliz Urresola’s first film, which also won the highest award, the Biznaga de Oro, at the Malaga Festival.

Urresola presents a family confronted with the child transsexuality. Cocó, eight years old, does not understand why he does not fit the expectations of the rest. The story takes place during a vacation with his mother Ane (Patricia López Arnaiz) and her brothers in the maternal house, where they are dedicated to raising bees and producing honey.

‘What a vacation!’, a comedy dedicated to grandparents

Víctor García León, director of ‘Selfie’ and ‘Los europeos’, takes the controls in this new family comedy from Telecinco Cinema, ‘What a vacation!’, dedicated to grandparents who take care of their grandchildrenwith a cast that includes Toni Acosta, Ernest SevilleTito Valverde and Gracia Olayo.

Manuel Burque and Josep Gatell (‘It’s for your good’, ‘Operación Camarón’) sign the script, in which parents and grandparents engage in a silent battle and without quarter so as not to have to stay with the children in the summer holidays.

‘Yes I want… or not’, a romantic comedy with many stars

Michael Jacobs directs this comedy multigenerational romantic with veteran Hollywood stars like Diane Keaton, Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon and young talent like Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey.

When Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) invite their parents to meet each other before they get married, they discover that not only did they already know each other, but they were cheating on each other.

Serebrennikov addresses homosexuality in ‘Tchaikovsky’s Wife’

Russian filmmaker and dissident Kirill Serebrennikov addresses in this historical drama, who competed for the palm d’or in Cannes last year, a taboo subject in Russia, as is the homosexuality of one of its most famous composers, Piotr Tchaikovsky (1840-1893).

With a perfectly choreographed staging and some risqué sequences, the story focuses on his marriage to Antonina Miliukova, a student completely obsessed with him and whose relationship, according to the film, never came to fruition.

‘The room of wonders’

Thelma’s (Alexandra Lamy) life takes a tragic turn when an accident leaves her 12-year-old son Louis in a coma. Determined to wake him up, she accepts the challenge of completing one by one the “ten things to do before the end of the world“ that he had written in his diary, to show her all the good things life has to offer.

‘The room of wonders’ is based on a novel of the same name by Julien Sandrel and has been brought to the big screen by director Lisa Azuelos together with the producers of ‘La familia Bélier’ (2014), on which the Oscar-winning ‘CODA’ (2021) was based.

‘The daughter of all rages’, a Nicaraguan drama

The drama of children looking for objects in the garbage to survive is reflected with all its pain, but also with flashes of beauty, in this First work by the Nicaraguan Laura Baumeister nominated for the Platino Awards, which are delivered this Saturday in Madrid.

The film, which has gone through festivals like Toronto and San Sebastián, It takes place around a large landfill, near a large lake and a beautiful mountain range, where tons of waste arrive every day and the children search for something to resell, take drugs and fight, but also play and help each other.

‘Hannah and the Monsters’, Spanish animation

The first film by the Galician Lorena Ares tells the adventure of a girl through the forbidden city of Monsterville, where monsters of all sizes and colors live and who will find themselves in a bind before the arrival of the little human girl.

Made in 3D but with 2D aesthetics‘Hannah and the monsters’ is a hymn to tolerance and entertainment for the little ones.

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in ‘Ghosted’, on AppleTV+

The Spanish-Cuban actress Ana de Armas and the American Chris Evans once again share the leading role in ‘Ghosted’, a comedy love story which has as its plot background an entanglement typical of a spy movie.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, it marks the third collaboration between the two actors, who have also coincided in ‘Knives out’ and ‘The Gray Man’. It premieres directly on Apple TV +.

‘Life and death in a warehouse’, in Filmin

This BBC production directed by Joseph Bullman and written by first-time screenwriter Helen Black is inspired by real events and is the result of extensive research on abusive working conditionsexcessive control mechanisms and inhuman work rates that are reproduced in the warehouses of the main international distribution giants.

Also premiering this week are the documentaries ‘Lincessa, the silences of the forest’, by Pototo Díez, about the boreal lynx; ‘Libres’, about the monastic life, by Santos Blanco; and ‘I sing to books and women’, a portrait of four women and their books, by María Elorza.