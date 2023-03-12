What Movies are on TV Tonight? Here’s ours Complete TV Guide with the Best Movies broadcast tonight, Saturday 11 March 2023, in prime and late evening on the main free-to-air TV channels, with plots, casts and trailers.

Mondocane – at 21.10 on Rai Movie (Drama, 2021, duration: 115 Min)

A movie of Alessandro Celli, con Alessandro Borghi, Barbara Ronchi, Ludovica Nasti, Josaphat Vagni, Dennis Protopapa and Giuliano Soprano. Mondocane: The Official Trailer of the Movie – HD Plot of the film Mondocane: The film is set in the near future, not too far from the present day, in Taranto, which has by now become a desolate ghost town, surrounded by barbed wire, a tacit “away”, also respected by the Police. Inside, where no one dares to enter, the few inhabitants lead a miserable and violent existence, trying to survive as best they can. Besides them, there are the Ants, a criminal gang led by the charismatic Tescacalda, their leader. The Ants fight for domination of the territory with another local rival gang.

It is in this violent environment that Pietro and Christian live, two young 13-year-old orphans who grew up side by side, sharing the same secret dream: to join the gang…

Good morning, night – at 21.10 on Rai Storia (Drama, 2003, duration: 106 Min)

A movie of Marco Bellocchio, con Roberto Herlitzka, Paolo Briguglia, Maya Sansa, Luigi Lo Cascio, Giovanni Calcagno and Pier Giorgio Bellocchio.

Plot of the film Jack Reacher – The decisive test: In the seventies, Chiara is a young terrorist involved in the kidnapping of DC leader Aldo Moro. Chiara lives her double life with great discomfort, made up of normality on the one hand (work, colleagues, her boyfriend), and belonging to an armed cell on the other. Through her eyes he relives the climate of the “years of lead” and the tribulations of the Red Brigades, squeezed between faith in the advent of the revolution and the daily reality made up of clandestinity and small and large tragedies …

The girl in the fog – at 21.15 on Cine34 (Crime, Thriller, Drama, 2017, duration: 127 Min)

A movie of Donato Carrisi, con Toni Servillo, Alessio Boni, Lorenzo Richelmy, Galatea Ranzi, Michela Cescon, Lucrezia Guidone, Daniela Piazza, Thierry Toscan, Jacopo Olmo Antinori, Ekaterina Buscemi, Antonio Gerardi, Greta Scacchi and Jean Reno. The Girl in the Fog: The Official Movie Trailer – HD Synopsis of the film The girl in the fog: A bank of dense fog envelops the village of Avechot, in the small valley wedged between the Alps. The fog that has engulfed the houses and streets also hits agent Vogel’s car: the car ends up in a ditch and the man, despite having emerged unscathed from the accident, his clothes are covered in blood. Lost, with no memories of the last few hours, Vogel is followed by a psychiatrist with whom he retraces the last turbulent months of his life. We have to go back to the disappearance of sixteen-year-old Anna Lou, red hair, freckles on her cheeks: the track of the voluntary escape crosses with that of the kidnapping, and the media resonance assumed by the case requires the intervention of the special agent …

Rex – A puppy in the palace – at 21.20 on Italia 1 (Animation, Adventure, 2019, duration: 93 Min)

A movie of Ben Stass, with the original voices of Jack Whitehall, Julie Walters, Ray Winstone, Sheridan Smith, Matt Lucas e Tom Courtenay. Rex – A Puppy in the Palace: The Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD Plot of the film Rex – A Puppy in the Palace: Rex is a corgi puppy, given by Prince Philip to Her Majesty Elizabeth II and despite being rather clumsy, he becomes the Queen’s favorite dog, so much so that he appears on all royal gadgets. One day, due to too many mistakes made during an official dinner with the President of the United States, he is afraid of being the cause of a diplomatic incident and deceived by Charlie (one of the other royal dogs, jealous of Rex), he sees forced to flee Buckingham Palace.

Thus he ends up being involved in an underground dog fighting club in the suburbs of London, then captured and locked up in a kennel, where he will prove to himself and to others how brave and valiant he is; he will experience the hardness of life, but also new friendships and love for the charming Wanda, while he will look for a way back home …

Two brothers – at 21.20 on TV 2000 (Adventure, Drama, Family, 2004, duration: 109 Min)

A movie of Jean-Jacques Annaud con Guy Pearce, Jean-Claude Dreyfus, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Freddie Highmore, Oanh Nguyen, Moussa Maaskri, Vincent Scarito, Maï Anh Lê, Stéphanie Lagarde, Jaran Phetjareon and Bernard Flavien. Two brothers: the trailer of the film Synopsis of the film Two brothers: The film stars two tiger cubs, Kumal and Sangha. Born away from everything and everyone, among the ruins of a temple in the middle of the jungle of Angkor, Cambodia. The two little brothers grow up under the affectionate and vigilant gaze of the Tigressa, their mother, and of the great Tiger, their father. Unfortunately, in the early 1920s, the great European capitals were in the grip of Asian Art fever and Western looters of antiquities invaded the Far East. Among them Aidan McRory, a hunter who will change the fate of the two brothers forever….

The perfect prey – at 21.25 on Rete 4 (Action, Thriller, 2014, duration: 113 Min)

A movie of Scott Frank, con Liam Neeson, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Stevens, Whitney Able, Stephanie Andujar, Marina Squerciati, Astro e Mark Consuelos. The perfect catch: The English trailer – HD Synopsis of the film The perfect catch: The film follows Matt Scudder, a former New York Police Department officer addicted to alcohol. After an accident that cost him his badge, Matt is now working as an unlicensed private investigator, operating outside the law.

One day, the detective is approached by drug dealer Kenny Kristo. The criminal explains his situation: his wife was kidnapped, but after paying the ransom money, the woman was still brutally killed by the kidnappers. Now Kenny wants to find those responsible and take revenge, but to do so he needs the help of Matt, who reluctantly takes the case.

During his investigations, the investigator discovers that the kidnappers he is looking for are heinous serial killers, experts in identifying their victims. Thus begins the agonizing search for criminals for the detective, before they can commit another crime…