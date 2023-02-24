Nick Wright and Damonza play a game called ‘Moving the Needle,’ where they predict the future of several NBA teams, including the reigning champs and Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wrist injury. Nick also decides whether the Boston Celtics are NBA Finals bound once again and if this is finally the LA Clippers year to win it all with Russell Westbrook on the squad. Watch as Nick explains why the Memphis Grizzlies could be a one-and-done team, along with the Chicago Bulls tanking for French prodigy Victor Wembanyama.



