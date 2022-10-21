GARLASCO

Not even the time to metabolize the internal stop with Fano and for Moyashi Garlasco it is already time to take the field in the midweek round of men’s A3 (20.30), on the field of Monge-Gerbaudo Savigliano. The goal is to win the first victory after the bitter debut in Parma and the knockout at home with Fano. The match at PalaSanGiorgio promises to be treacherous for Lomellini: Savigliano, after the tie-break defeat with Brugherio on his debut, made a full booty with Bologna. “In these cases we do not work in quantitative terms, but we try to improve in qualitative terms – explains coach Vittorio Bertini – which may not necessarily be a work on technique, but we must also find our own balance of relationships” . .

Competitiveness and confidence are the keys to being able to battle in a challenge in which the head, even more than the technique, will determine the quality of the game. The opposite Stefano Giannotti talks about the weight of the challenge: «A midweek commitment is always a bit complicated to manage. We are living in a moment in which things are not going for the best ».

White Group (3rd day). Tonight 20:30: Abba Pineto Teramo – Medstore Tunit Macerata, Volley Team San Donà di Piave – Sol Lucernari Montecchio Maggiore, Vigilar Fano – San Giustino, Da Rold Logistics Belluno – Monselice, Savigliano–Moyashi GarlascoGeetit Bologna-Wimore Parma, Brugherio-Mirandola Chemical Range. Classification Abba Pineto, Belluno 6; Parma 5; Savigliano 4; Bologna, Macerata, Fano, San Giustino, Mirandola 3; Montecchio, Brugherio 2; Monselice, Moyashi Garlasco 1, San Donà 0. –