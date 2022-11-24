pavia

«It was a very heartfelt challenge on the part of both teams: many guys from the Marches (the cradle of Italian volleyball), some exes and a certain symmetry even in the formations, with excellent receivers, great high ball forwards and two setters who love a very fast game.

The result was exactly what we expected: an extremely hard-fought match, in which we were good at holding on despite the defeat in the first set, and characterized by very similar numbers in all fundamentals: except for the 12 blocks we set up sign against their 3». Federico Moro’s comment, assistant coach of Moyashi Garlasco, certifies the importance of the first external blitz of the season hit by the Penguins. The gaze of the Garlaschesi is already turned to next Saturday, when in the home match at the PalaRavizza in Pavia, the neroverdi will face Monselice, and bottom-up in the White group, in cohabitation with San Donà but fresh from the victory accrued against Mirandola: «Against the Venetians we have another opportunity to shorten the ranking – comments Moro – within the friendly walls of Pavia, we hope that the public will respond present to support us at the arena». One of the main architects of the victory over Macerata was the spiker Stefano Giannotti, formerly of the challenge, who signed his best performance of the season with 20 points: «Macerata’s result was unexpected on the eve. I guess not everyone was expecting a competitive match against a team that is not only very tough at home, but has also made its goals for the season very clear from the start. As an ex, I felt the match a little more than the others, and it is perhaps for this reason that the final ball was entrusted to me. But I guarantee that ex or no ex, when you are there to win, you go and beat it. On Saturday we have an important match against Monselice, a team that is struggling a bit on paper. They are all guys I know and they will come to play with the desire to improve the standings, but also very carefree. For our part, we must be aware that Macerata’s performance was not an episode and that this team has the character and qualities to make a name for itself».Cesare Degiorgi