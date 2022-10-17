GARLASCO

The expectation is growing for the debut at the PalaRavizza in Pavia of Moyashi Garlasco, engaged in the second day of the men’s A3 championship (White group) against Vigilar Fano (6 pm). The “Penguins” arrive at the first housewife after the knockout on the 5th set in Parma and a week of work to oil the schemes wanted by coach Bertini. On the other side, there is Fano, fresh from the defeat in 4 sets at home with Abba Pineto and looking for the first points of the season, at the expense of the lomellini. Attention and aggression will be the key elements of this challenge: qualities required of its group by Bertini to chase the first success of the season.

“The match with Fano will be the one between two teams, I think, at least partially disappointed from the first day – explains Bertini – The club is aiming for an outsider championship”. The team from the Marche is strong in a first level transfer campaign that has brought about an excellent opposite: Christoph Marks, protagonist in A2 last seasons, one of the jewels of the Lube nursery; Stefano Ferri and an excellent central like Gabriele Maletto, in addition to the free Mattia Raffa. Also to keep an eye on is the young Federico Roberti, fresh European Under 20 champion and much more than an alternative. «It is a good team also in attack and on the block with two central players of over 2 meters – continues Bertini – in short, an opponent to be taken with pliers, respected and attacked on the serve. We are continuing to refine our game – concludes Bertini – trying to assert our qualities at the center of the network ».

In the meantime, the appeal to the Fipav federal court for the registration of Matteo Agostini and Lorenzo Giampietri was again rejected. “We take note of this umpteenth injustice on the part of the competent bodies – says the chief executive officer Italo Vullo – we are sorry for the two boys and we will do everything on the field to dedicate the victory to them”. On the occasion of the match against Fano, admission to all Fipav members will be symbolically 1 euro. –

Cesare Degiorgi