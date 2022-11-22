MACERATED

External blow by Moyashi Garlasco, the first in this championship, which conquers the Banca Macerata Forum, overcoming the Med Store Tunit Macerata 3-1, which was not enough for a Morelli at times irrepressible. The Penguins won three golden points on the field of one of the big favorites for promotion to A2. A victory that bears the signature of the former Stefano Giannotti, author of a capital test in the warm phases of the challenge and a very incisive Baciocco in the batting rounds. However, applause must be attributed to the whole Garlaschese collective who have never shown important signs of growth as on this occasion, which will be confirmed in the next championship matches of the neroverdi.

Balance start

Balanced start of the game until 15-15, then Macerata builds an important break that takes the Marches to the home stretch in the first set (22-18). Baciocco from 9 meters places the neroverde ace of hope (24-23), forcing the home bench to time out. Macerata gets the desired effect with the Penguins spiker who sinks the final 25-23 serve into the net. In the early stages of the second set, Moyashi attempts a push propitiated by Bellucci (7-9). Coach Bertini’s sextet is definitely in the game Giannotti closes a spectacular action and a +4 gap (8-12) is created on the Bellucci-Puliti axis. The hosts appear nervous and often their offensive plays culminate in trivial errors. Good for Garlasco who doesn’t ask twice and reaches 14-19, sealed by a parallel from captain Puliti. Morelli takes care of removing the chestnuts from the fire for Macerata who throws two authentic “bombs” from 9 meters and is 20-22. But Baciocco doesn’t fit and with two attacks in reconstruction of fine workmanship he delivers parity to the Garlaschesi (22-25).

On the wave of the won set, Garlasco restarts at high gears and after a substantial balance he puts the arrow thanks to Giannotti, ex of the challenge, the home atmosphere seems to do well for the opposite who finds fluidity in attack and from the second line creates the conditions for the escape of the Penguins (12-14). Macerata appears increasingly blocked in attack and Moyashi flies to 16-23, a prelude to Baciocco’s one-point block who delivers the set to the Garlaschesi. The neroverdi seem to have the dust wet in attack at least in the initial stages of the third period and the Marches in an amen stretch up to 12-6. The ball change is the master between the two teams on the field and Macerata maintains the 6 points advantage (17-11). Garlasco, however, is never tamed and with Peric blocking and Giannotti batting he goes back down 21-18. The players from the Marches seem to feel the crucial moment of the match and Moyashi finds the tie at 23. Giannotti takes the chair definitively, first with a hand and his goal at matchpoint and then after Peric’s serving error, he gives away the point 24-26 Garlasco, at the end of a perfectly orchestrated action under reconstruction and the neroverde party can begin. —

Cesare Degiorgi