Entering the new season, the West Ham footballers managed to do so half-way. Coach David Moyes is satisfied with the 1:1 draw in the first round of the Premier League at Bournemouth, but he regrets that the Hammers did not keep the lead and conceded a somewhat unlucky goal, which Czech midfielder Tomáš Souček got involved in with an unfortunate run. However, it probably has far bigger wrinkles from the possible departure of another of its stars, it is busy around midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

