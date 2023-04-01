In game one after Miroslav Klose, “Mr. Relegation” Klaus Schmidt with the SCR Altach on a successful start in the qualifying group of the Admiral Bundesliga. The new coach of the Vorarlbergers returned to the “Ländle” to initiate the turnaround when they were bottom of the table in the regular season. The first hurdle on Saturday (5:00 p.m.) is WSG Tirol, which for its part is currently first in the qualifying group with 14 points, six more than Altach. At the same time, Wolfsberg and Ried duel.

