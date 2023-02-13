Home Sports MSC Cruises becomes main partner of AC Monza
MSC Cruises becomes main partner of AC Monza

MSC Cruises and AC Monza have announced the start of a partnership agreement for the 2022/2023 season. The cruise company will in fact be the main partner of the Brianza team: starting from Monza-Sampdoria this evening, the MSC Cruises logo will be present on the sideline LEDs during the home matches and on the backdrops in the conference room, flash zone and mixed zone. The MSC Cruises logo will also be visible at the Luigi Berlusconi-Monzello Sports Center on fixed signs positioned near the training pitches, as well as on the home page of the Club’s website.

Through this agreement, MSC Cruises intends to further strengthen its presence in the world of sport and football, by undertaking collaboration with the historic Monza club, founded way back in 1912. The partnership between AC Monza and MSC Cruises will also be characterized by numerous initiatives which the Company intends to organize together with the team, both on board the ships and on land, to involve the red and white fans and the entire Brianza area.

“We are very happy to strengthen our presence in the world of football alongside a club that has a long tradition like Monza,” said Leonardo Massa, Managing Director of MSC Cruises. «It is a Club that has achieved important goals in the last year, winning promotion to Serie A for the first time in its history. MSC Cruises and AC Monza share the same spirit: to set themselves ambitious goals and aim strongly at achieving of the same with stubbornness and team spirit. MSC Cruises is preparing to experience a record 2023, with a significant increase in passenger movements that will reach 4 million in Italian ports alone, confirming the centrality of the Belpaese in our strategies. At the same time we are inaugurating destinations and itineraries that make us increasingly global, such as New York and Japan for example”.

Adriano Galliani, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AC Monza, commented: «We are very proud to welcome into our large family a global excellence such as MSC Cruises. This sponsorship further strengthens the AC Monza brand and certifies the credibility of the project even off the pitch. In addition to ambition and attention to detail, we share with MSC Cruises the constant desire to grow without setting limits in Italy and internationally. We are convinced that this sponsorship can bring many mutual satisfactions».

