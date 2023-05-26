MSC Cruises’ “The Holiday Has Gone” video campaign featuring Napoli players reaches 58 million people





An MSC holiday is unforgettable and deserves to be told minute by minute, just like a football match. With this philosophy Bruno Pizzul tells in some videos the “feats” of some azure idols not on the playing field, but during the holiday on board MSC Cruises. A real “commentary” told, with the typical football jargon, moments of life lived by Matteo Politano, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Giovanni Simeone, Alex Meret, Giacomo Raspadori and Leo Østigård on board MSC Cruises.

“MSC Cruises’ commitment is to ensure that every minute spent on our ships becomes an experience to remember” underlines Andrea Guanci, Marketing Director of MSC Cruises. “And how better to tell every moment lived on board than through the words of a special ‘Social-reporter’, Bruno Pizzul, who compares it to a football match: ‘the holiday has started’ is in fact the claim of this initiative which it developed in 6 different episodes and 21 contents, all social. The results – added Guanci – confirmed the great enthusiasm around these two worlds, football and cruises. In fact, through 21 contents, we have reached 58 million people, 957,000 interactions, generating 74,000 new followers on our channels”.

The campaign, conceived by MSC Cruises with the support of the I MILLE agency, lasted a month and a half and, thanks to the multi-year shirt sponsorship between the Company and the Neapolitan club, involved the 6 Italian champions who loaned to participate in this social campaign, by boarding MSC Bellissima. The gestures of the players have therefore become “deeds” narrated by Bruno Pizzul’s skilful commentary, while they drink a cocktail in the pool, relax in the wellness centre, have fun at bowling, challenge each other in the virtual area, and spend their holidays in other places on the ship.

Cutting digital communication was strongly linked to each of the two touchpoints that hosted the initiative, Instagram and TikTok. From the shooting with the players on board the Group’s ships, through copy and content, to the post-production of stories and reels with current stickers and formats, creativity is typical of current social trends, to involve not only an audience already loyal but also new generations of young travelers looking for inspiration for their next adventures.