MSC Cruises will be the new Sleeve Partner of AC Milan – Sport Marketing News

Starting with the 2023/2024 football season, MSC Cruises will be Principal Partner e Official Sleeve Partner Of AC Milanplacing its logo on the sleeve of the shirt worn by the men’s First Team, the women’s First Team and the Primavera formations.

The partnership brings together two Italian companies recognized as leaders in their respective sectors at an international level. Shared by great experience, competence and an eye always turned to the future, AC Milan and MSC Cruises will engage in a series of joint actions and initiatives that will involve the Rossoneri fans in Milan, in Italy and throughout the world, where the Club can count on over 500 million fans, both on board the ships and on land.

Through this agreement, MSC Cruises intends to further strengthen its presence in the world of sport and football, embarking on a new path together with a forward-looking club with a history full of extraordinary successes.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer di AC Milanhe has declared: “We are happy to welcome MSC Cruises back to the Rossoneri family as Principal Partner and Sleeve Partner of our First Team for men, women and our Primavera formations. The Rossoneri shirt is a second skin, a global icon and a symbol of the passion of over 500 million fans around the world. We are convinced that, together, two Italian excellences in the world such as AC Milan and MSC Cruises will certainly be able to achieve the objectives set and achieve ambitious goals”.

Leonardo Massa, MSC Cruises Managing Director, he has declared:“After 10 years since the last collaboration between MSC Cruises and AC Milan, we are ready to write a new chapter together. The partnership signed today fits perfectly on the path traced together in the past and which we have pursued over the years and which sees us side by side with companies that, like us, represent Italian excellence in the world. The two companies share a long historical tradition and a common global vision, as well as ambitious goals to be achieved with tenacity, commitment and dedication. AC Milan is one of the most important clubs in the world and can boast a list of successes both in Italy and abroad. The history of Milan, with its international profile but at the same time linked to Italy and the city of Milan, goes well with that of MSC Cruises. Ours is, in fact, a company that sails all over the world, but maintains solid ties with the ports and territories of reference. Furthermore, like Milan, MSC Cruises boasts many firsts and is preparing to experience a record 2023, with a significant increase in passenger movements which will reach 4 million in Italian ports alone”.